A Lancaster County Court judge Tuesday bound over a Lincoln man's first-degree murder case, sending his case on to arraignment despite defense arguments that the stabbing last month was self-defense.

Joseph Kruger doesn't dispute he swung a steak knife at his father, 59-year-old Mark Kruger, on May 7, at a celebration-of-life party for a relative diagnosed with cancer.

But he said his father — who isn't his biological father but raised him from birth — came at him, knocking him to the ground, punching him and charging at him several times as he tried to get his keys and leave.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Sarah Safarik said the evidence was insufficient to show first-degree murder or even second-degree murder, with which Lincoln Police initially referred him for prosecution before talking to more witnesses.

"The evidence shows he (Joseph Kruger) did not intend to or want Mr. Kruger to die," Safarik argued.

She said he stayed at the scene, performed CPR on Mark Kruger in an attempt to save his life and was described as hysterical.

Lincoln Police Investigator Xavier Schwerdtfeger testified at the hearing that Joseph Kruger told him Mark Kruger punched him, suddenly knocking him to the ground, in response to him verbally disciplining a child. He described Mark Kruger bull-rushing him multiple times before he picked up a steak knife from the picnic table and swung it at his approaching father.

But, Schwerdtfeger said, witnesses gave conflicting accounts of what happened, and Mark Kruger's fatal wound — a stab to the heart — didn't match up with a slashing motion.

Two witnesses said Joseph Kruger had picked up the knife and told Mark Kruger to stay back. One, his mother, essentially said her ex-husband charged at him and impaled himself.

Joseph Kruger's sister and her fiancé described a physical back-and-forth between the two men, with Mark Kruger ultimately being pushed up to a fence, before the fight appeared over and Joseph Kruger got the knife and stabbed Mark Kruger in the chest.

Schwerdtfeger said that based on the witness accounts, he concluded the fight was over or easily could've been, "and that Joseph and Mark both could have went separate ways easily. But instead a knife was retrieved and now Mark's dead."

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said all of the witnesses indicated Joseph Kruger grabbed a knife and stabbed Mark Kruger. That indicates he meant to do that.

"And that single stab wound killed Mark Kruger," he said.

County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman noted that at a preliminary hearing the test isn't whether guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt, but whether evidence worthy of consideration renders the charge against the defendant within reasonable probabilities.

"Self-defense certainly is an issue. But it is a trial issue," he said, finding the state had met its burden to establish probable cause that the offenses alleged were committed and Kruger committed them.

Zimmerman set his case for arraignment next month.

