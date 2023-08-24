A Lincoln man from Iraq was called a liar and a danger to the community at his sentencing Thursday for raping a woman here in 2021.

Mohammed Al Saad called the case all lies from a woman he said was his girlfriend and, in a presentence interview, expressed frustration she was being called the victim and not him.

Prosecutors said Al Saad had made denials since day 1 in the case. First, he said he didn't have sex with the woman. Then — when confronted with DNA evidence — he switched gears and said she was his girlfriend and it was consensual.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said that when a probation officer asked him who was to blame, Al Saad said: "My girlfriend, of course."

The woman wasn't his girlfriend, she said.

"It's as simple as this: Mr. Al Saad will say anything and everything to paint himself in the best light," Mruz said.

On April 19, 2021, a 39-year-old woman reported a sexual assault, saying Al Saad had helped her move that day, along with others in her community. After they left, Al Saad pulled her into the basement, hit and choked her, and forced himself on her.

She eventually escaped, ran to a nearby gas station and called 911.

Police arrested Al Saad five months later after a state lab report showed his DNA in the sexual assault evidence collection kit.

He ultimately pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault and assault by strangulation, though since has tried multiple times unsuccessfully to withdraw his plea.

On Thursday, Mruz said the woman's bravery and courage in coming forward should be commended, adding that it hasn't been an easy road for her, "especially in her community."

"The state is certain that Mr. Al Saad is a violent man and a danger to women in this community," she said.

Defense attorney William Harris said that though Al Saad pleaded no contest, he maintains his innocence, knowing that it ultimately may affect his sentence.

"But his truth is his truth," he said.

Harris said Al Saad, who is 29 and has only been in this country for a few years, has had a difficult time transitioning, especially with the different dynamics here between men and women.

"He understands it's a different country and he has to adjust to the customs and terms of this country," the attorney said.

Harris said Al Saad, who is married, admits he had an affair but denies it was a sexual assault. In prison, he said Al Saad plans to address his alcohol issue, "which obviously played a role in him getting charged."

Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post said Al Saad's record, which includes a domestic assault while he was out on bond, shows his propensity for violence toward women.

"What you describe as a miscommunication was actually a violent sexual assault," he said. "You've taken no responsibility for your actions, and you continue to concoct stories with your wife to avoid any responsibility."

(Al Saad's wife, Debra Cozine, got probation and 60 days in jail for attempting to tamper in a related case.)

Post said, frankly, that it was remarkable that the victim came forward with everything that was put in her way.

"The conclusion from all of this, Mr. Al Saad, is you lie, and you are a threat to this community," the judge said.

He then sentenced him to 21 to 23 years in prison, the max that he could on the charges.

Al Saad is expected to appeal the sentence.

