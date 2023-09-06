A 25-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's Community Corrections Center failed to return to the facility following a off-site work assignment this week, authorities said.

Ian Eastman is now considered an escapee, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release announcing that he is missing.

Inmates at the low-level custody facility where Eastman had been housed are allowed work off site and attend school and religious services in the community without direct supervision.

Eastman, who was convicted in 2022 of possession of a controlled substance and felony theft, was set to be released in November.

The 25-year-old white man is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The correctional services department asked anyone with knowledge of Eastman's whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

