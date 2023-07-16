In a move that breaks with more than 100 years of precedent, the Lincoln Police Department will end its daily media briefing this week, opting for a three-day-per-week gathering to inform the city’s reporters — and, through them, the public — on crimes and arrests in Lincoln.

Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the shift to a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule for the formerly once-daily gatherings is the result of an internal department evaluation of the usefulness of the briefings.

“A lot of times, you guys will come in here and there’s really nothing to report,” Ewins told reporters at the department’s media briefing Friday morning at the Police Department’s downtown headquarters, where she announced the shift to the new schedule, which will start Monday.

“You have everything you need on the (city’s) website, and it feeds you all the information that (the department’s public information office) gives you,” the police chief said at the start of a mostly-cordial meeting with reporters from the Journal Star, TV stations KOLN/KGIN, KLKN and KETV, and radio stations KFOR and KLIN.

The daily media briefings, which a 1909 Lincoln newspaper article described as a “time honored” routine dating back even further, serve as an access point to the Police Department for Lincoln’s media outlets.

Each weekday morning at 9:30 a.m. — the start time has fluctuated over the years — the department has briefed reporters on crimes and arrests that happened overnight or the previous day and fielded questions on crimes or crashes that go unmentioned.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which shares a headquarters with LPD, often sends a representative to the briefings, if not Sheriff Terry Wagner himself. Lincoln Fire and Rescue also sends its public information officer to the gatherings regularly, giving Lincoln’s press corps access to the area’s three primary public safety agencies at once.

Both Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin and MJ Lierman, the fire department’s spokeswoman, said Friday they would continue to be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the event they need to brief the media.

Ewins, who said the department had been mulling and assessing the move for more than a year, promised Friday that department officials would continue to be available to reporters on Tuesdays and Thursdays as needed.

“You can call in — all of you can call in or send an email,” she said. “I mean, we are not cutting you off. I just want to be really clear.”

The police chief also said that LPD would host a news conference on a Tuesday or Thursday in the event of a homicide or another high-profile crime or crash.

And even as she reduced the media’s face-to-face access to the department’s personnel, she insisted she was “not whittling it down.”

“You guys get an incredible amount of access, an incredible amount of information,” she said. “More than any other city in this country, practically.”

“So we’re doing our best to continue that,” Ewins added. “We want to improve it. We want you to have access. Because we do feel there’s a responsibility — on your side as well as mine.”

The move marks the most significant shift in the department’s media briefing procedure since the 1990s, when TV stations began covering the daily briefing that had once only been covered by newspaper reporters at the Lincoln Journal and Lincoln Star, former Police Chief Tom Casady said.

Casady, who started at the Police Department in 1974 and became chief in 1994, said the two newspaper reporters who covered LPD were allowed to sit in on an internal daily police briefing for most of his career at the department.

The reporters would gather in a conference room along with the department’s command staff as an overnight lieutenant briefed captains and the chief on what happened the night before, said Casady, who wrote a blog post on the topic in 2009 in which he noted the practice was more than 100 years old.

In a phone interview Friday, Casady said the department shifted away from inviting reporters to the internal briefing in the mid-1990s after KLKN set up shop as the city’s second TV station.

“You could just sense that there was a lot more competition and a lot more interest in the news and more reporters,” he said. “And of course it just grew from there.”

Soon, he said, TV stations from Omaha began attending the briefings, along with reporters from the local radio stations, the Omaha World-Herald and the Daily Nebraskan.

The department, then, decided to hold a separate briefing specifically for media five days a week — a set-up that remained fundamentally unchanged until this past week.

By the early 2000s, Casady said, the briefing had largely outlived its original purpose. The advent of the 24-hour news cycle meant that most news outlets, at their peak, had reporters calling around the clock for the most up-to-date news on public safety.

“Although that wasn’t the only purpose of the briefing,” Casady said. “The other purpose that I thought was important is for the press to be able to ask questions, and for me, as chief, to either be able to answer those or dodge them. And if I was dodging them, to explain why.

“I always thought that was our obligation. If you’re asked a legitimate question by a reporter, you either answer the question to the best of your ability or you explain why you can’t.”

Casady, who worked in local law enforcement for 45 years and retired as the city’s public safety director in 2019, said Friday he didn’t know what to make of LPD’s decision to end the daily tradition, but he said he’s long been an advocate for “trying to break” down the suspicion that some police officials have of the media.

“The press, basically, is the way by which we keep the public informed and we maintain our transparency,” he said. “So it’s very, very important. I mean, police officers and police agencies have an incredible amount of power. And there has to be checks on that power in a free society.

“And being as open and transparent as you practically can is an important way of ensuring that check on the vast powers police are entrusted with by citizens.”

Casady attended the briefings nearly every day, he said, in a tradition that none of his successors have taken to with the same regularity, including Ewins, who once pledged to make weekly appearances at briefings but more often appears on a monthly or twice-monthly basis.

Her decision to reduce the frequency of the briefings comes months after the department performed a year-long search for a new public information officer — a position long held by a sworn officer but now filled by a civilian, Erika Thomas, who started at LPD in March after a career in broadcast journalism.

Thomas, who was hired in part to anchor the briefings while producing social media content for the department, is paid $109,487 annually, according to the city.

Even after hiring Thomas to help run the once-daily briefings, Ewins pointed to the department’s continued staffing crisis as part of the rationale for reducing access to reporters.

“There’s tons of projects that we have put on the back burner because we don’t have enough people,” Ewins said.

The department, which has the budget for 366 sworn officers, currently employs 339 officers — a figure that includes 10 recruits who haven’t yet started LPD’s academy training and will not police Lincoln’s streets without supervision until next summer.

The reduction of briefings marks the latest step in the Police Department’s slow shift away from transparency. In 2021, before Ewins arrived in Lincoln, LPD removed copies of public incident reports that had been viewable on the city’s website.

When the department made the move, officials pointed to the further victimization of crime victims, noting that some victims of car thefts were fielding messages or phone calls from scammers claiming to have information about the thefts that they would only turn over for cash.

Reporters, who once had around-the-clock access to such reports, now have to individually request copies of an incident report from the department’s public information office — a process that, at times, has taken longer than 24 hours.

The Police Department has also grown increasingly hesitant to identify officers involved in shootings since the city hired Ewins to lead the department in September 2021, according to a Journal Star review of 10 years’ worth of media reports.

In four Lincoln police-involved shootings from 2015 to February 2021, the department identified its involved officers at news conferences long before grand juries were convened to review the actions of law enforcement.

But in the two police shootings since Ewins was hired, department officials have declined to publicly identify the investigators who witnessed or participated in the incidents, deferring instead to the grand jury process.

Ewins herself has been inconsistently accessible to media outlets, despite her promised commitment to public discourse that she made in June 2021 as a candidate for the job she holds now.

The police chief declined to be interviewed and did not respond to emailed questions for a pair of Journal Star stories in June covering the department’s use of bodycams, particularly on its plainclothes Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force. Investigators on the task force have killed two men in the last three years but do not wear bodycams.

And earlier this month, Ewins initially declined an interview request from KOLN/KGIN as the outlet covered the department’s plan to purchase an armored vehicle — a plan that Ewins pitched directly to the public in a series of townhalls that reporters weren’t invited to.

Ewins ultimately granted the TV station an interview after the story published.

Review of police shootings in Lincoln since 2013 1. Douglas DaMoude, May 30, 2014 2. Tyson Hubbard, March 5, 2015 3. Tareik Artis, Sept. 22, 2015 4. Zachary Grigsby, Nov. 29, 2015 5. Germichael Kennedy, June 26, 2016 6. Thomas Sailors, Jan. 5, 2018 7. Christopher Brennauer, Dec. 29, 2018 8. Joseph Francis Cimino, Oct. 8, 2019 9. Hailey Stainbrook and Christian Alexander, Feb. 20, 2021 10. German Pedraza, Nov. 24, 2021 11. Chace Abney, May 1, 2023