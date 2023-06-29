Nebraska Sen. Fischer launches campaign for third term; two Eagle housing developments postponed; Haymarket breakfast seals TE Nelson's commitment to Huskers.
A crash near mile marker 394 on Interstate 80 caused authorities to completely shut down the westbound lanes.
The Nebraska State Patrol said westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the northwest 48th Street exit due to a traffic collision Thursday morning. Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route by heading north to U.S. 34 or south to U.S. 6.
No details were available on the severity of the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.
Top Journal Star photos for June 2023
A'rielle Harvell (bottom), 5, slides down an inflatable water slide next to her sisters, Yahkira Harvell (top), 4, and Samirah Graham, 13, on Monday in central Lincoln. The temperature in Lincoln reached 96 on Monday and was in the 90s again on Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the 90s and mostly sunny conditions for at least the next week.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
David Campbell, a recent graduate from Union college's international rescue and relief program, climbs and rappels from a tree alongside Mike Mikler (not pictured) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln.
The duo, who had earlier created a giant swing, said they were climbing the trees for fun and practice. The program for International rescue and relief is a bachelor of science degree designed for students who want to serve and help others in disaster and humanitarian relief.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Southeast Community College Professor Michael Mellon teaches anatomy of the human brain to his class Tuesday in Lincoln. A change to community college funding in Nebraska will result in higher property taxes to support SCC next year, but officials say a tax credit will offset those increases.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Crane removal equipment sits on Q St. between North 9th and 10th St. temporarily closing the section of Q until June 23rd, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Malone Ribbon Dancers, including Maisey Ratliff, 8, dance during Lincoln's Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Trago Park.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Scott Copeland (Left) and Donnette Thayer (right) play Irish folk music with friends during the Hub Farmers Market at Union Plaza park on Wednesday. The markets are Wednesdays, from 5-7 p.m., through Sept. 20.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Open Harvest employees shovel gravel at the Open Harvest ground breaking in the Telegraph District, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Dynasty Volleyball players Abigail Mullen (bottom left), Reese Messer (left), Claire Cisneros (top right), and Skyler Pierce (right) share snacks and stories with one another as they rest on the catwalk overlooking the volleyball courts ahead of their next match during the Midwest PreNationals tournament on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Sports Pavilion Lawrence in Lawrence.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fisherman Salem Alsareni, catches a 24 inch carp, weighing in at six and a half pounds at Holmes Lake, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Angela Gebhardt walks next to Star City Chorus during the Star City Pride Parade Saturday at the Nebraska state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Foster Care Closet employee Brooke Horton lifts boxes of diapers onto the bus before departing for Norfolk on Friday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor candidate Rodney Bennett answers questions from students and staff who are part of the College of Law on Thursday at the Office of the President.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Terrance McIntyre gets his hair cut by Treveon Phinney at 402 Fades Barber Shop on Thursday at Gateway Mall.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Eliana Athena Vargas Smith, 2, plays in the fountain at Union Plaza park on Wednesday, when temperatures reached 88 degrees in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Children extend their arms outward as they reach for bubbles to pop during a family fun night ice cream party on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Charles H. Gere Branch Library in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Harper Trumble (top right) dances with her cousin Keegan VanDeWater (right) while Alexis Arai y Su Grupo perform as part of the Jazz in June concert series on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln. The first performers for Jazz in June drew a sizable crowd on Tuesday. The free concert series, held each Tuesday in June, will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market offered food and drinks to hungry patrons. And a bike Valet will provided free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until the end of the performance in the market.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Rev. T. Michael Williams signs the petition to repeal LB753 during Support our Schools Nebraska petition drive kickoff at the state Capitol on Tuesday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Mia Masch, 5, has her hair adjusted by her father Ian while his pet parrot Mango rests atop his shoulder during an animal blessing ceremony at First-Plymouth Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shriner clowns cover their hearts for the invocation before the Nebraska Shrine Bowl on Saturday at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A rainbow is seen near Ralston High School stadium during the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase on Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Grace Jacobson of Lincoln holds a rainbow umbrella over a coffin prop in front of the Governor's Mansion on Thursday, the final day of the legislative session.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nikita (black) jumps into the dog pool as Pearl chases after her at Off Leash Dog Bar on Wednesday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Carter Mick (10) poses for portrait , Monday, May 29, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Rebecca Rager greets her grandfather Alfred Zieg (from left) during a celebration before his birthday on Wednesday, in the Gramercy dining room on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at The Residence at Gramercy in Lincoln. 'It has been a life for sure," Alfred Zieg said during the celebration. "And on Wednesday I get to start all over again, right?"
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Muggs, a 6 year-old chocolate lab fetches his toy from the water following his dive on Saturday at Paws 4 Fun in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fire fighters clear out hot debris pulled off of 411 Mulder Dr home after alert two back yard fire, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
