A crash near mile marker 394 on Interstate 80 caused authorities to completely shut down the westbound lanes.

The Nebraska State Patrol said westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the northwest 48th Street exit due to a traffic collision Thursday morning. Drivers were encouraged to take an alternate route by heading north to U.S. 34 or south to U.S. 6.

No details were available on the severity of the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

