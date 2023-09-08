Three Michigan men went to jail Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 turned up $16,800 in phony $100 bills, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said at about 2:45 p.m. one of their interdiction officers stopped a 2021 Mazda CX30 at the western edge of the county for making an improper lane change and following too closely and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

The search that followed turned up the counterfeit cash, which was found throughout the car and on the driver and two passengers, Houchin said.

They also found a small amount of marijuana, numerous $100 pre-paid credit cards and a receipt from the Lincoln Walgreen's at North 14th and Superior streets that reflected a small purchase and $93.50 change being given.

Houchin said a Lincoln officer went to the store, got security video of the purchase and recovered a fake $100 bill.

They arrested Deonta Minor, 29, on suspicion of first-degree forgery and Curtis Whitfield and Michael Dyre, both 26, for aiding and abetting. All are from the Kalamazoo, Michigan, area.

"Here's an example of our criminal interdiction unit helping us in our community out there. This didn't happen someplace else," Houchin said.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN