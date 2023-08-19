Lincoln Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished a small grease fire Saturday afternoon at the Honest Abe's on Cornhusker Highway.

Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the fire was reported by an employee at about 1:20 p.m. after they heard a pop on the grill and saw flames. Initially it was reported as a possible gas leak.

The hood system on the commercial grill helped suppress the fire at the restaurant, which is in a strip mall near North 27th Street.

Bopp estimated about $20,000 damage, but said no one was injured.

He said the restaurant could be closed at least a day for cleanup. A manager at one of the three other Honest Abe's locations in Lincoln was also uncertain when the restaurant might reopen.

