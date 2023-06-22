Law enforcement in Arizona are investigating the suspected homicide of an 18-year-old Gretna man, whose body was found last week in the rubble of a bonfire pit in a remote area near Phoenix.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called Parker League's death "malicious" and told the Journal Star the case is actively being worked by its homicide unit, according to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, a public information officer.
Parker League
Courtesy photo
On the morning of June 12, deputies responded to reports of a body being found in Bulldog Canyon, a remote area about 40 miles northeast of Phoenix.
According to local news reports about the gruesome discovery, neighbors say the off-highway vehicle area in a desert area of Tonto National Forest is being overrun with homeless people, drug users and criminals.
The sheriff's office hasn't released any further information about the investigation into League's death. The cause of his death remained pending, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office, and no arrests had been made as of late Thursday morning.
The Tempe Police Department says a family member reported League missing on June 15.
A public information officer told the Journal Star he had been visiting Tempe and staying at a home there, where investigators found his belongings left behind.
League's grandmother, Trish Westphal of Lincoln, said Thursday any words she has aren't suitable for print.
"What kind of evil monster does this," she said.
Westphal said League had just graduated from Gretna High School this spring.
