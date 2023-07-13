A 28-year-old Nebraska man was treated for a "minor injury" that he suffered Wednesday night while trying to run from investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, police officials said.

Kennith Smith, of Greenwood, sustained a "small cut to his forehead" after an investigator knocked him to the ground as he tried to run from the trailer that task force members were converging on shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said in an email.

The investigators, who Kocian did not identify, had gone to the trailer near North 37th Street and Cornhusker Highway to arrest Smith, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in an Ashland car theft, Kocian said in the email.

Smith ran from the trailer as investigators tried to make contact, Kocian said. As he neared a fence gate surrounding the property, Kocian said, an officer grabbed his arm to prevent him from running through the gate before both Smith and the investigator fell to the ground.

The 28-year-old was taken by ambulance to Bryan West Campus with a laceration and head pain, according to emergency scanner traffic. Kocian said he was treated for the injury before he was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Police arrested Smith on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing to avoid arrest.

