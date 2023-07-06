Hate crime law in the United States is a difficult patchwork to navigate. The legal definition of a hate crime and the groups the law protects still varies by state. Even in its most expansive definition, the nature of the law requires proof of malicious or prejudiced intent, a difficult standard for law enforcement and courts to meet.
In 2009, Congress passed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which expanded the federal hate crime definition and gave the federal government authority to collect statewide data and prosecute hate crimes when local governments do not. As this growing body of data suggests, hate crime is most definitely on the rise. Despite federal reform, many victims and communities remain at the mercy of their state and local government statutes.
The Human Rights Campaign reports that, in 2021, nearly 1 in 5 hate crimes were motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, and that year has been the deadliest on record for transgender and nonbinary people. Hate crime exists in a political context: The stark increase in violence in this community is inextricably connected to larger national debates over gender identity and expression. In the year 2021 alone, more than 250 bills the Human Rights Campaign identifies as anti-LGBTQ+ were introduced in state legislatures. The topics most commonly included gender-affirming care for minors, inclusion or exclusion of topics of gender in K-12 schools, and restricting bathroom and locker room use on the basis of biological sex.
LGBTQ+ advocates point out a clear connection between legislation that targets their community and the rates of intimidation and violence they face. According to the Trevor Project, anti-LGBTQ+ policies and debates contributed to a spectrum of harm for LGBTQ+ youth, including online harassment, feelings of unsafety, bullying, and physical assault.
And what other factors form the backdrop of increasing prejudice and violence against LGBTQ+ Americans?
Stacker investigated which states had the most hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, using the FBI's 2021 Hate Crime Statistics. States are ranked by the number of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in 2021. States with an equal number of total hate crimes are ranked by the percentage of police departments that reported data that year. Please note that some crimes involve multiple-bias motivations, so the sum of all hate crimes may equal a different number than the total hate crimes.
Please note: Data collection for these crimes is difficult. The FBI has collected hate crime data since 1991 to provide an overall yearly snapshot, but this picture remains incomplete. Many communities targeted by prejudiced violence do not feel safe around police or trust the police to prosecute their offenders, and survey data from victims report a much higher number of hate crimes than reported by police. Furthermore, police departments are not mandated to report hate crime data to the FBI—and many don't. Even comparing data year to year can be difficult because each year represents a different sample of police departments that choose to report. It's safe to assume the hate crime victims face is much higher than reported on FBI statistics.
Read on to understand how legislation, criminal statutes, and other factors impact the violence that LGBTQ+ people face from state to state. Note that the following states were excluded from our list because less than half of police departments in the state reported data: Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Illinois.