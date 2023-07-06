Grand Island Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing another 15-year-old boy at Fonner Park sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said they made contact with a 15-year-old boy who said he was assaulted by a large group of teens his age. The teen had a laceration to his lower back, police said.

Officers then located the teen involved in the altercation and, after speaking with him, it was determined that he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the other 15-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Two other 15-year-old boys were also referred to juvenile court for their roles in the incident.

States with the most anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes States with the most anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes #43. Mississippi #42. Delaware #41. Hawaii #40. Rhode Island #39. Wyoming #38. Alaska #37. West Virginia #36. Vermont #35. Louisiana #34. Montana #33. Arkansas #32. Nebraska #31. New Hampshire #30. North Dakota #29. South Dakota #28. Idaho #27. Iowa #26. Kansas #25. Oklahoma #24. Connecticut #23. Arizona #22. Tennessee #21. South Carolina #20. Virginia #19. Indiana #18. Wisconsin #17. District of Columbia #16. Maine #15. Utah #14. Nevada #13. Alabama #12. North Carolina #11. Kentucky #10. Missouri #9. Georgia #8. Minnesota #7. Oregon #6. Michigan #5. Colorado #4. Massachusetts #3. Ohio #2. Washington #1. Texas