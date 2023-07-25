A 50-year-old former Omaha woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling from a northwest Lincoln medical clinic.

Carolynne Parker, also known as Carolynne Noffsinger, of Maineville, Ohio, is set to make her first court appearance next week on a charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

According to the indictment, Parker allegedly "embezzled, stole, fraudulently obtained, and without authority knowingly converted at least $5,000 in cash owned by ... Fallbrook Family Health."

It is alleged to have happened between July 25, 2018 and Aug. 22, 2019.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years' imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release. She also could be required to forfeit cash or property that was derived, directly or indirectly, from the proceeds.

Counties with the highest unemployment in Nebraska Counties with the highest unemployment in Nebraska #50. Keya Paha County #48. Franklin County (tie) #48. Pawnee County (tie) #47. Sheridan County #46. Stanton County #45. Holt County #44. York County #43. Adams County #42. Lincoln County #41. Madison County #40. Dodge County #39. Sarpy County #38. Lancaster County #37. Wheeler County #36. Sioux County #34. Deuel County (tie) #34. Garden County (tie) #33. Greeley County #32. Frontier County #31. Valley County #30. Antelope County #29. Cheyenne County #28. Knox County #27. Otoe County #26. Hooker County #25. Banner County #24. Brown County #23. Nuckolls County #22. Gosper County #21. Hitchcock County #20. Webster County #19. Dixon County #18. Gage County #17. Cass County #16. Dawson County #15. Hall County #14. Arthur County #13. Clay County #12. Douglas County #11. Boyd County #10. Thurston County #9. Burt County #8. Scotts Bluff County #7. Loup County #6. Saline County #5. Logan County #4. Dakota County #3. Johnson County #2. Thomas County #1. Blaine County