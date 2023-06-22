Five inmates housed within Nebraska's Department of Correctional Services were charged with felonies earlier this month for their alleged role in an attack on a sixth inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in February, according to prosecutors.

Three of the inmates — 34-year-old Juan Gonzales, 28-year-old Anthony Lavallie and 29-year-old Tyler Simmonds — were charged with second-degree assault in the Feb. 15 attack on Sebastian M. Draper, a 32-year-old Lincoln man who has been incarcerated since November 2021.

Two other inmates — Michael Sherlock, 28, and Jacob Cullen, 27 — were charged with attempted second-degree assault in the same instance, according to complaints filed in Lancaster County court on June 8.

Cullen, who has been in state custody since August 2020 after he was convicted of gun and assault charges in Douglas and Lancaster counties, is also charged with assaulting Anthony R. Asaro, a lieutenant at the Reception and Treatment Center, as a part of the same altercation, according to court filings.

Though all five men have been charged with felonies for the assault of Draper, who was sent to prison in 2021 for an assault that sent his former boss to a Lincoln hospital with a collapsed lung, few details in the case have been made public.

Prosecutors did not file a probable cause affidavit — the public document that outlines what gives authorities cause to arrest a defendant accused of a crime — when they charged the inmates because they were already in state custody, meaning they did not have to be arrested.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner declined to detail what led to the charges, but said that Nebraska Department of Correctional Services’ Criminal Investigator Ross Bartlett referred the five inmates to prosecutors for felony assault charges in late March following a monthlong investigation into the alleged attack.

Dayne Urbanovsky, the Corrections Department's communications director, also declined to provide details on the incident, citing state statute that prevents the department from sharing information related to inmate conduct.

Doug Koebernick, the inspector general of the Corrections Department, said his office was aware of the incident and had reviewed it but declined to comment further.

In the months since the alleged assault, all five inmates allegedly involved have been moved from the Reception and Treatment Center, the newly reimagined south Lincoln prison that includes a 384-bed maximum-security wing, which opened last summer.

The maximum-security unit was the subject of scrutiny from Koebernick's office before it took in inmates last year. In an October report, the inspector general's office raised safety and security concerns about the potentially agitating restrictions that would be placed on inmates' movement within the housing unit, which opened as the department continued to face staffing challenges.

Koebernick's office made five recommendations ahead of the unit's opening — four of which were rejected by the correctional services department, according to the report.

Inmates in one of the Reception and Treatment Center's maximum security housing units stabbed five staff members and injured two others in an attack there last month, authorities said then.

It's unclear which housing unit the inmates involved lived in at the Reception and Treatment Center.

Gonzales, Lavallie, Sherlock and Cullen are now incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, according to public inmate records.

Simmonds has since been moved to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln while Draper, the assault victim, is still incarcerated at the Reception and Treatment Center.

