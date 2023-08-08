A fire in southwest Lincoln on Monday morning caused about $1 million in damages, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

At 11 a.m., fire crews were called to a facility at 3320 S. Sixth St., where a row of garages at an industrial facility were reportedly on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found one of the garages fully engulfed, and the fire had spread to adjacent garages.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials said that the fire started from an asphalt roller compactor as it was being started and spread quickly because of other flammable materials in the area.

The fire caused about $500,000 in damage to the building and about $500,000 in damage to the contents of the garages, according to fire inspector Carl Campbell.

There were no injuries reported.

