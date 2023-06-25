A fire in northwest Lincoln destroyed two garages and a 2012 Mercedes on Sunday.

At about 4:50 p.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 1209 Adams St. When they arrived, a detached garage behind the house was on fire.

The garage and a 2012 Mercedes sedan inside were destroyed, Battalion Chief Andrew Evans said.

The fire, which was extinguished in about five minutes, also spread to an adjacent garage, which was destroyed as well. A neighboring house also sustained damage.

No injuries were reported, Evans said.

The cause and the estimated damage is unknown. The fire is under investigation.

