A fire that broke out at a Near South apartment building Tuesday night caused $230,000 in damage and left the building without power, displacing the residents of 10 apartment units, officials said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the building, at 831 S. 17th St., just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found flames coming from the building's roof, said MJ Leirman, the fire department's spokeswoman.

Firefighters found flames in the building's attic and extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes, Leirman said in a statement.

But the fire levied $200,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 worth of damage to contents, she said. The flames breached on of the building's 10 units.

Authorities called the Red Cross to the scene to help relocate all of the building's residents, about 10 to 15 occupants in total, Leirman said.

All of the residents had evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived, she said. No one was injured in the fire.

Leirman said inspectors determined the fire was caused by a failure in the building's service drop — the overhead electrical line running from the apartment to a utility pole.

The building, which sits along 17th Street between F and G streets, is classified in Lancaster County Assessor records as a condominium, built in 1953.

