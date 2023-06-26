The father of a 12-year-old Lincoln boy who fell 10 feet from a rock-climbing wall at a summer camp in 2021 has sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Bright Lights, the nonprofit that ran the camp at the university's Outdoor Adventure Center.

Chris Schroeder is seeking $41,663 for his son's medical expenses, as well as unspecified amounts for future medical expenses and pain and suffering.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Lancaster County District Court, Schroeder's attorney, Jonathan Urbom, said that on June 24, 2021, Schroeder's son attended the rock-climbing learning camp organized by Bright Lights.

While climbing on a bouldering wall, which is done without a harness or helmet, the boy "fell awkwardly from a height of 10 feet sideways onto his left arm, resulting in significant damage," Urbom said in the lawsuit

The fall resulted in an elbow fracture.

Urbom is alleging the fall was a result of the joint negligence of Bright Lights and UNL.

He alleged Bright Lights was aware that a bouldering wall was being used as a camp activity "and created a peculiar risk involving a special hazard or danger" and that UNL was aware of the peculiar risk of harm that exists "when allowing an inexperienced climber to climb to a dangerous height of 10-feet without use of a harness or other climbing safety equipment."

Attorneys for Bright Lights and the university haven't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

