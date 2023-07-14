The mother of a Lincoln motorcyclist killed in a crash in northeast Lincoln in April has sued the driver of the SUV that collided with him.

Braedon Timm, 21, died at a local hospital following the crash the afternoon of April 25 near North 84th and Holdrege streets.

Lincoln Police didn't cite the other driver, 75-year-old Michel Drahota, citing witnesses who said Timm had been speeding and changing lanes in the moments before the crash.

But this week, Timm's mother, Shari Timm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Drahota on behalf of Timm's estate.

In the accident report, Lincoln Police Investigator Alan Pickering said the 21-year-old was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on 84th Street and continued through the intersection at Holdrege Street, where he collided with Drahota, who was turning left onto Holdrege Street from the northbound lane of 84th Street.

Pickering said Timm crashed into Drahota's Toyota RAV4.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took Timm to a local hospital, where he died.

A passenger in Drahota's SUV suffered minor injuries.

Though Drahota wasn't cited, Pickering said in the crash report that the 75-year-old had failed to yield the right-of-way to Timm in an action that contributed to the crash.

Shari Timm's attorney, Jonathan Urbom, alleged the collision was the result of Drahota's negligence for failing to keep a proper lookout to avoid the collision and yield to oncoming traffic.

The family is seeking $10,000 for funeral and burial expenses, in addition to money to compensate them for his loss to the family.

An attorney hasn't yet entered an appearance for Drahota or responded to the lawsuit.

Timm was a 2020 graduate of Lincoln North Star High School.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.