The mother of a Lincoln motorcyclist killed in a crash in northeast Lincoln in April has sued the driver of the SUV that collided with him.
Braedon Timm, 21, died at a local hospital following the crash the afternoon of April 25 near North 84th and Holdrege streets.
Lincoln Police didn't cite the other driver, 75-year-old Michel Drahota, citing witnesses who said Timm had been speeding and changing lanes in the moments before the crash.
But this week, Timm's mother, Shari Timm, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Drahota on behalf of Timm's estate.
In the accident report, Lincoln Police Investigator Alan Pickering said the 21-year-old was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle south on 84th Street and continued through the intersection at Holdrege Street, where he collided with Drahota, who was turning left onto Holdrege Street from the northbound lane of 84th Street.