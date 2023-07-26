The former longtime mentor of gifted students at Lincoln Public Schools, who was arrested in February on child pornography allegations, now has been indicted in federal court for it.

Joseph Maciarz Jr., 62, made his first court appearance Tuesday, and his federal public defender entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Maciarz is out of jail awaiting trial under federal supervision with the condition that he not use computers or any devices with Internet access or have any contact with minors.

In February, Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested him after allegedly finding "numerous items of child pornography" while serving a search warrant at his Lincoln home.

State prosecutors charged Maciarz with possession of child pornography.

In the affidavit for his arrest, State Patrol investigators said they got a search warrant for his home after his IP address was linked to the distribution of files of child pornography on an online file-sharing platform.

At least two of the files Maciarz shared depicted girls as young as 4 years old being sexually assaulted on camera, investigators alleged.

In an indictment unsealed this week, Maciarz stands accused of receiving child pornography between Jan. 1, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2023, and possessing child pornography on Feb. 1.

If convicted as charged, he could face a minimum of five years of imprisonment and up to 40 years.

Maciarz had been a contracted gifted mentor for LPS since December 1994, and most recently assigned to Sheridan Elementary School and Scott Middle School.

His employment with the district ended in January.

