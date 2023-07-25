A 50-year-old former Omaha woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling from a northwest Lincoln medical clinic.
Carolynne Parker, also known as Carolynne Noffsinger, of Maineville, Ohio, is set to make her first court appearance next week on a charge of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.
According to the indictment, Parker allegedly "embezzled, stole, fraudulently obtained, and without authority knowingly converted at least $5,000 in cash owned by … Fallbrook Family Health."
It is alleged to have happened between July 25, 2018 and Aug. 22, 2019.
If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years' imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release. She also could be required to forfeit cash or property that was derived, directly or indirectly, from the proceeds.
Counties with the highest unemployment in Nebraska
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though
experts' views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate
a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Nebraska using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.
Canva
#50. Keya Paha County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 540 people (10 unemployed)
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#48. Franklin County (tie)
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,510 people (28 unemployed)
Canva
#48. Pawnee County (tie)
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,476 people (28 unemployed)
Canva
#47. Sheridan County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 2,754 people (52 unemployed)
Canva
#46. Stanton County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 3,523 people (67 unemployed)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#45. Holt County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 5,524 people (103 unemployed)
Canva
#44. York County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 7,334 people (142 unemployed)
melissamn // Shutterstock
#43. Adams County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 17,193 people (323 unemployed)
Canva
#42. Lincoln County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 18,322 people (345 unemployed)
Canva
#41. Madison County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 19,888 people (386 unemployed)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#40. Dodge County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 21,065 people (398 unemployed)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#39. Sarpy County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 101,096 people (1,926 unemployed)
Canva
#38. Lancaster County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 1.9%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 183,819 people (3,434 unemployed)
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#37. Wheeler County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 542 people (11 unemployed)
Morgan Ritz // Shutterstock
#36. Sioux County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 732 people (15 unemployed)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#34. Deuel County (tie)
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,028 people (21 unemployed)
Canva
#34. Garden County (tie)
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,069 people (21 unemployed)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#33. Greeley County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,210 people (24 unemployed)
Canva
#32. Frontier County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,480 people (29 unemployed)
Canva
#31. Valley County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 2,096 people (42 unemployed)
Canva
#30. Antelope County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 3,567 people (70 unemployed)
Canva
#29. Cheyenne County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 4,220 people (86 unemployed)
Canva
#28. Knox County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 4,517 people (90 unemployed)
Canva
#27. Otoe County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 8,627 people (173 unemployed)
Alexander Lukatskiy // Shutterstock
#26. Hooker County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 341 people (7 unemployed)
Canva
#25. Banner County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points
- Total labor force: 373 people (8 unemployed)
Cammie Czuchnicki // Shutterstock
#24. Brown County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,376 people (29 unemployed)
Danita Delimont // Shutterstock
#23. Nuckolls County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.1%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 2,454 people (51 unemployed)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#22. Gosper County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,179 people (26 unemployed)
Canva
#21. Hitchcock County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,293 people (29 unemployed)
Canva
#20. Webster County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,643 people (36 unemployed)
Canva
#19. Dixon County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 3,036 people (67 unemployed)
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#18. Gage County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 10,863 people (235 unemployed)
Canva
#17. Cass County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 13,803 people (297 unemployed)
Canva
#16. Dawson County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 13,651 people (298 unemployed)
Canva
#15. Hall County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.2%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 33,337 people (730 unemployed)
Canva
#14. Arthur County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 216 people (5 unemployed)
Canva
#13. Clay County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 2,957 people (68 unemployed)
Canva
#12. Douglas County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.3%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 310,141 people (7,135 unemployed)
Canva
#11. Boyd County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
--- 1 month change: No change
--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 1,012 people (24 unemployed)
Canva
#10. Thurston County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 3,279 people (80 unemployed)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#9. Burt County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points
- Total labor force: 3,554 people (86 unemployed)
Andrew B Hall // Shutterstock
#8. Scotts Bluff County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.4%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: No change
- Total labor force: 17,819 people (432 unemployed)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#7. Loup County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.4 percentage points
- Total labor force: 394 people (10 unemployed)
Canva
#6. Saline County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.5%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 7,241 people (184 unemployed)
Canva
#5. Logan County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 1.1 percentage points
- Total labor force: 478 people (13 unemployed)
Canva
#4. Dakota County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.7%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 11,223 people (308 unemployed)
Tudoran Andrei // Shutterstock
#3. Johnson County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%
--- 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points
- Total labor force: 2,046 people (70 unemployed)
Canva
#2. Thomas County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.5 percentage points
- Total labor force: 439 people (16 unemployed)
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#1. Blaine County
- March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%
--- 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points
--- 1 year change: Up 0.8 percentage points
- Total labor force: 237 people (10 unemployed)
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
