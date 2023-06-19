An early morning structure fire at a west Lincoln Mexican restaurant is currently under investigation, officials said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 3:31 a.m. to El Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant at 100 N. First St. No flames were seen at the time of arrival, but thick black smoke was coming out of the restaurant, said LFR spokeswoman MJ Lierman.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the fire was still under investigation, largely because the entry door to the restaurant was broken prior to LFR’s arrival. It is still unknown as to how the fire started and where it originated.

The structural damage was limited to the restaurant, with smoke damage to surrounding units. Lierman said there is an estimated $250,000 in structure damage and $200,000 in damage to contents.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023