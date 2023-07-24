A 32-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined $10,000 for drunkenly crashing into the back of a 2017 Buick near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road nearly two years ago, sending himself and two others to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Travis Tucker also will have to serve a year and a half on post-release supervision and his license will be revoked for 15 years as part of the sentence Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret gave him Friday.

It was the most she could give Tucker for DUI causing serious injury, a felony charge to which he pleaded no contest.

At about 2:20 a.m. Oct. 17, 2021, Tucker's Jeep and a Buick Encore occupied by Natasha Gulbrandson and her fiance, Nick Jarecke, both had just passed 27th Street while heading east on Old Cheney when Tucker crashed into the Buick, according to a state investigator's crash report.

The collision forced the car across the center lane and into a light pole on the north side of the road. The Jeep came to rest against a tree south of Old Cheney.

Tucker, Gulbrandson and Jarecke all were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Jarecke suffered a fractured spine that required surgery and was "intubated, heavily sedated and unable to speak," in the initial days after the crash.

First responders noted an odor of alcohol on Tucker. Lincoln police said his blood alcohol level tested at .226, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

