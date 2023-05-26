Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Lincoln teen behind the wheel in a 2021 crash that killed a 16-year-old Lincoln High School student is set for sentencing after pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide.

Izia Rodriguez, 19, will face the possibility of up to three years in prison in July on the felony charge involving reckless driving for causing Bryshawn Williams' death.

He entered the plea in Lancaster County District Court this week.

According to the Lincoln police crash report, Williams, a sophomore who played on the Links' varsity football team, died after Rodriguez, then 17, crashed into a tree near 70th Street and Fletcher Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 5, 2021.

Rodriguez had been heading south on 70th Street before leaving the road and crashing.

He told police he swerved to miss a deer and lost control, hit a curb, mailbox and then the tree.

Rodriguez was on probation in juvenile court at the time.

Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities DUI fatalities by season Most dangerous holidays for DUI Most dangerous days of the week for DUI Most dangerous weeks of the year Ways to stay safe on the road during the holidays Consequences of getting a DUI DUIs leave a lasting financial impact An end to drunk driving Methodology