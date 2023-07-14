Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found drugs, cash, a samurai sword and 47 knives in a search of a north Lincoln hotel room Thursday morning, the sheriff's office chief deputy said.
Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force searched the room after converging on the WoodSpring Suites at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to arrest 36-year-old Robert Ramey, a Lincoln man who was wanted on three felony warrants, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
Deputies arrested Ramey at the hotel, on Fletcher Avenue just south of Interstate 80, before drafting a search warrant, which turned up $5,095 in cash, 116 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 102 grams of marijuana, 198 grams of THC edibles and wax and less than a gram of cocaine, Houchin alleged.
Investigators also found a samurai sword and 47 knives — including 13 with blades longer than 3.5 inches and another 34 with shorter blades, the chief deputy said.
Ramey, who had a warrant out for his arrest after skipping a plea hearing this week in a separate felony case where he is facing numerous drug charges, was arrested on suspicion of new charges Thursday.
Deputies arrested the 36-year-old on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug law.