Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found drugs, cash, a samurai sword and 47 knives in a search of a north Lincoln hotel room Thursday morning, the sheriff's office chief deputy said.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force searched the room after converging on the WoodSpring Suites at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to arrest 36-year-old Robert Ramey, a Lincoln man who was wanted on three felony warrants, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Deputies arrested Ramey at the hotel, on Fletcher Avenue just south of Interstate 80, before drafting a search warrant, which turned up $5,095 in cash, 116 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 102 grams of marijuana, 198 grams of THC edibles and wax and less than a gram of cocaine, Houchin alleged.

Investigators also found a samurai sword and 47 knives — including 13 with blades longer than 3.5 inches and another 34 with shorter blades, the chief deputy said.

Ramey, who had a warrant out for his arrest after skipping a plea hearing this week in a separate felony case where he is facing numerous drug charges, was arrested on suspicion of new charges Thursday.

Deputies arrested the 36-year-old on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of deadly weapons by a prohibited person and possession of money while violating a drug law.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers