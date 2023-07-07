Police are urging residents who may have recently used an ATM in north Lincoln to keep a close eye on their finances after an employee at Walgreens found a credit card skimmer had been attached to the store's cash machine.

An employee at the Walgreens location near 14th and Superior streets called police at around 4 p.m. Thursday after he found a false keypad had been attached to the store's ATM, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Further inspection revealed a card skimmer — a device that can be attached to ATMs, gas pumps or any other payment terminals to steal credit or debit card information — had been installed in the ATM's card terminal, Kocian said.

Police are working to determine how long the skimmer had been attached to the machine and who might be responsible.

Kocian urged anyone who used the ATM recently to closely monitor their bank or credit card statements for potentially fraudulent activity.

