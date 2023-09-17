A stolen car was rammed into a north Lincoln vape shop in a suspected burglary attempt early Sunday morning, causing about $29,000 in damage to the business, Lincoln police said.

Officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at North 48th and Dudley streets just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Justin Armstrong said.

Police discovered a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra that had driven into the building, causing about $29,000 in damage to the storefront and glass cases inside. The Elantra is believed to have been stolen because the ignition was tampered with, Armstrong said.

No one was at the scene when officers arrived. An undetermined amount of products were taken from the store, which is doing an inventory check, Armstrong said.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

