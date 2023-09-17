A stolen car was rammed into a north Lincoln vape shop in a suspected burglary attempt early Sunday morning, causing about $29,000 in damage to the business, Lincoln police said.
Officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at North 48th and Dudley streets just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Justin Armstrong said.
Police discovered a black 2013 Hyundai Elantra that had driven into the building, causing about $29,000 in damage to the storefront and glass cases inside. The Elantra is believed to have been stolen because the ignition was tampered with, Armstrong said.
No one was at the scene when officers arrived. An undetermined amount of products were taken from the store, which is doing an inventory check, Armstrong said.
No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
Top Journal Star photos for September 2023
Tommy Blanton looks out the window while he sits at a booth with a drink during a Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana signature drive kickoff event at Duffy’s Tavern on Wednesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle shouts instructions to her players during practice at Bowlin Stadium, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest High School senior Jack Duval places words of encouragement on a wall to promote Suicide Prevention Month on Wednesday at the school.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln local Aaron Wilson, 50, rides his skateboard on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at the ramps in Lincoln’s Peter Pan Park. Wilson has been skating 37 years, but is a long-time user of this particular skatepark as well. “I’ve spent at least ten years right here in this exact spot,” he says. Wilson says he considers skating his “fountain of youth.” Doesn’t matter what I did the night before—I can come here, sweat it out, and all is forgiven,” he says.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
An American flag is raised in front of the Nebraska Capitol during the Patriot Day ceremony on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Laney Choboy (6) celebrates a point during the match against Long Beach State on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Nebraska was up 2-0 going into the third period.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field before the game.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln-local Philip Lass, 12, looks at a set of homemade LED-illuminated polyhedra during Make Lincoln at Turbine Flats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The free, annual all-ages event features hands-on workshops, vendor booths and demonstrations from local creators in robotics, electronics, woodworking, textiles, painting, 3D printing, and more.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims (7) scrambles out of the pocket as he is pursued by Colorado's Shane Cokes (99) in the second quarter on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Colorado's Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig celebrates after Nebraska misses a field goal on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln High's Remy Chapman (11) attempts a pass on the run under defense by Omaha Central's Ke'Von Newsome (20) at Beechner Athletic Complex in Lincoln. Omaha Central was up 35-0 going into halftime.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Long-time Lincoln local Ted Hollinger, 91, sits on a bench at Holmes Lake Park on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, and looks out over the water. “The last few years since I’ve retired, I probably come out here every day,” he says. “I hate to see summer coming to an end.”
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Vehicles cross over the mostly dry Platte River on U.S. 34 near Grand Island on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East freshman Lucy Barrett (left) and senior Lucy Barrett (right) pose for a portrait Thursday at Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Though they are not relatives, they share identical first and last names, and are close friends.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Merritt Beason (top) spikes the ball past Creighton's Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Ann Marie Remmes during the fourth set at the Devaney Sports Center, on Wednesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kennedy Johnson (11) sets the ball against Lincoln North Star on Tuesday at Lincoln East. The Spartans won the match 3-0.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Katie Kelly sits in her late mother's 1960 Lotus 7 sportscar as her husband Craig Sarachene fixes a sticker at the Tire Rack Sports Car Club of America Solo National Championships at the Lincoln Airpark, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Kayson Hanika, 6, and Emerie Wayne, 4, lie together on the sand on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at Branched Oak Lake in Lancaster County on Labor Day weekend.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Dallas Washington celebrates a touchdown after out running Lincoln East's Presley Hall in the third quarter at Seacrest Field, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest running back Ashton Traudt (2) runs the ball under defense by Columbus defensive end Caden Kapels (81) during the Silver Hawks' game against Columbus on Friday at UBT Stadium at Lincoln Northwest. Southwest was leading 14-6 at halftime.
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE Journal Star
Seward local Garin Metzger (left) drives his pontoon boat on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Branched Oak Lake in Lancaster County during the start of Labor Day weekend. Pictured with him is his wife Linda Metzger (center-right), and their friends Shanda Laflin (center-left) and Pam Spicher (right).
ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE, Journal Star
Volleyball fans do the wave during a break in the action during the match between Omaha and Nebraska on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!