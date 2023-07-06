Prosecutors this week dropped charges against a Lincoln man accused of shooting two men at a New Year's party.

Frederick Gooch's trial had been set to start Wednesday. Instead, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss its case against the 36-year-old.

In the motion, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Chris Turner didn't say why. But court records showed his office's attempts to serve subpoenas on the two men injured early Jan. 1 had been unsuccessful. The state would've needed their testimony to go forward.

On Thursday, Gooch's attorney, Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender David Tarrell, said his client didn't wish to comment on the dismissal.

He had been facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection to a shooting around 3 a.m. Jan. 1 at a house party near 31st and Vine streets.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a mud room near the back door and a 27-year-old outside with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police initially described the younger man's injuries as critical.

In court records, an investigator said witnesses told them a fight between him and Gooch escalated when Gooch pulled a gun and fired at the two men as they tried to walk away.

Investigators found bullet casings, jackets and holes throughout the house.

Police arrested Gooch, who was on parole at the time. He since has been returned to the Nebraska Reception & Treatment Center for violating conditions of his release on drug and assault charges. Gooch's new projected release date is in December 2028.

