Deputies found 401 pounds of marijuana inside cardboard boxes in a 2019 Dodge Cargo van amid a Thursday morning traffic stop on Interstate 80, authorities alleged.
Deputies who stopped a California man Thursday morning for following too close on Interstate 80 in Lincoln uncovered more than 400 pounds of marijuana in the man's cargo van, authorities alleged.
A Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy stopped Thavysack Thammavongsa, of San Francisco, near the U.S. 77 exit of eastbound I-80 at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for following too close and having a partially covered license plate, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
The 43-year-old allegedly told deputies he had a THC vape pen in his 2019 Dodge Cargo van, which Houchin said gave deputies probable cause to search the van, which had California license plates.
Deputies found 10 cardboard boxes in the van with 401 pounds of raw marijuana inside, Houchin said.
Members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force arrested Thammavongsa on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.
