Burglars who broke into a vintage clothing shop in downtown Lincoln sometime early Friday morning stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from the store, police said.

A neighbor called police at around 6:30 a.m. Friday when they noticed one of Exclusive Hype's front glass windows had been shattered, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The owners of the business, at 1624 O St., reported numerous clothing items worth an estimated $20,000 were missing, Vollmer said.

Police did not have an itemized list of stolen items as of Friday morning, Vollmer said, but according to the shop's website, Exclusive Hype sells sought-after sneakers, designer clothing and vintage T-shirts and jackets — often for prices that range from $150 to more than $500.

Exclusive Hype opened its downtown storefront in February 2020.

