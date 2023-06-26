Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a Nebraska man who allegedly threatened a 24-year-old woman with a rifle near Davey on Saturday afternoon before hurling more threats at bystanders who intervened, the sheriff said.

Patrick Wolfe, 27, threatened the woman with a .22-caliber rifle outside their shared travel trailer in the 18000 block of North 27th Street, northwest of Davey, at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

When bystanders intervened and indicated they were calling authorities, Wolfe threatened to kill them, Wagner alleged.

Wolfe fled the scene before deputies arrived, Wagner said — taking the woman's cellphone but leaving the rifle behind, kicking off an hourslong manhunt that lasted until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers deployed police dogs and the patrol's airwing as they searched for the 27-year-old Saturday, but didn't find him, Wagner said.

Wolfe, a convicted sex offender, is wanted on suspicion of terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, third-degree domestic assault and strangulation.

He is also the subject of an arrest warrant in York County for violating the state's Sex Offender Registry Act by failing to update his address. He was convicted there in 2016 for attempted first-degree sexual assault.

Wagner said Saturday's incident marked Wolfe's first contact with law enforcement in Lancaster County.

Anyone with information on Wolfe's whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 402-441-6500.

