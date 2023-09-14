A 27-year-old Firth man involved in a plot to kidnap and torture a man at a warehouse at the edge of Lincoln got 16 to 22 years in prison for it Thursday.

First, Austin Widhalm stood and offered an apology to the victims, their families and "anyone who was hurt by my actions."

Last week, his co-defendant, Tanner Danielson, 31, got 70 to 90 years for attempted kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault. He'd pleaded no contest.

At Thursday's sentencing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said while Widhalm was not the driving force or the most culpable of the two, "he did participate, and he participated in a major way."

"Frankly, had he not done so, I doubt that at least on that night, these events would have gone down as they did," Mathers said.

He said the big question is why. Maybe in exchange for drugs, the prosecutor posed. Or because he is a follower.

Prosecutors say late July 28, 2022, and over about 12 hours, Danielson — who was a welder — beat, burned with a blowtorch and branded a man he believed had stolen 50 pounds of marijuana from him after he'd brought it back from Colorado, and raped a woman who had been with the victim.

The 26-year-old man ultimately was left in the country handcuffed and tied to a tree. After hours, he was able to get free and, still handcuffed, was found by deputies walking on a dirt road near Firth.

Widhalm ultimately pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and first-degree false imprisonment for the role he played in the crime.

At sentencing, his attorney, Matt Aerni, pointed to Widhalm's lack of prior record and his remorsefulness for his actions and said it was sad that Widhalm put himself in this situation by choosing to get involved in drugs and alcohol, which influenced his thought processes.

"He acknowledges he deserves prison time for this. He can't undo time and rewind the clock. Certainly, if he could he would," Aerni said.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong said, "We all know this was a horrific event that you were involved in, Mr. Widhalm."

And, she said, she didn't know if he could have done anything that night to stop Danielson.

"But it certainly could have helped had you walked away or called law enforcement," Strong said.

Instead, she said, Widhalm kicked and punched the victim, held him down while he was being branded and tortured and kept him from leaving even after Danielson left the scene. According to the victim, Widhalm did meth instead of helping him.

Strong said Widhalm also helped remove the victim's car from the scene and helped Danielson tie him to a tree.

"There's no doubt you did have a substantial role in the event," she said.

But by all accounts, it was not his idea and she believed he was remorseful, Strong said before giving the sentence.

Widhalm will have to serve eight years before he's eligible for parole.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers