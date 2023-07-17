A 25-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was attacked by three men who used broken glass bottles to cut the man following an argument in central Lincoln, authorities said.

The man told police he was walking from the nearby EZ GO gas station to his home near 26th and K streets when got into an argument with the men, who then struck him with the glass bottles, which left lacerations on the man's arms, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Police responded to the area shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and applied a tourniquet to the 25-year-old's wounds before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him by ambulance to a local hospital, Kocian said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Kocian said police collected evidence at the scene but did not describe the evidence. And he said he wasn't sure what the argument that preceded the alleged attack was about.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

