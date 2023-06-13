At town hall, Lincoln Police seek public's support for $350K armored vehicle

At the last in a series of town hall-style meetings across the city, Lincoln Police officials described nightmare scenarios that officers could hypothetically face as they lobbied for the public's support Monday night for the purchase of an armored vehicle.

The Police Department doesn't need the public's go-ahead to buy the $350,000 vehicle, which is expected to closely resemble the Lenco BearCat that the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office unveiled in October after ordering it earlier last year.

But the department, which plans to use seized money to pay for the armored truck, sought the public's approval anyway in an hourlong meeting Monday night at the Auld Pavilion Recreation Center, where officials pointed to standoffs, active shooters, water rescues and airport disasters to help explain why, exactly, LPD needs such a vehicle.

"We have needed one — I've been asking for one for about 15 years," Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille told a crowd of about 20 southeast Lincoln residents who attended the town hall.

Stille, who leads the Police Department's SWAT Team, recalled an instance a decade and a half ago when the unit faced rifle fire amid a standoff and had to turn to the FBI — the nearest agency with an armored vehicle at the time — for support, a process that Stille said took 90 minutes.

"If one of us was dropped out in the open or a citizen was shot out in the open or we needed to necessitate an evacuation of a home that's close by, help was about an hour and a half away," he said.

And that timeline assumes a vehicle is made available at all.

"When it comes to equipment from other cities that we might need, which would be mutual aid, they can say no because they may need it," Police Chief Teresa Ewins said.

"That's a decision a boss has to make. If I'm gonna ask Omaha, 'Hey, can you send us your BearCat?' Most likely, they're gonna say no because they need that equipment as well."

The Police Department has rarely been denied when requesting another agency's armored vehicle. The department's SWAT Team has requested armored vehicle support 78 times over the past decade and has been denied nine times due to "maintenance issues or lack of trained personnel," according to an informational packet police handed out to residents at Monday's meeting.

And the math has changed in the years since the shootout that Stille described, as the Sheriff's Office secured its own armored vehicle and the Nebraska State Patrol added two "light" armored vehicles to its fleet, giving the Police Department easier access to mutual aid than relying on the FBI's field office in Omaha.

The last time the SWAT team requested an armored vehicle — amid a standoff in north Lincoln in early May that ended when a 49-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound — it took around 30 minutes for the Sheriff's Office to respond with its BearCat, Stille said.

Still, the assistant police chief insisted LPD still needs an armored truck of its own.

"Like, Omaha, I don't think they would tell you — they're getting a new one, they don't want to get rid of their old one," he said. "Why? Because sometimes, you need two."

The crowd of residents at the Auld Center largely agreed with Stille's assessment, offering broad support for the vehicle's purchase mixed with hints of skepticism about its potential use.

"I think it's a great idea," said 76-year-old James Brewer, who was among the group of attendees invited to the meeting through neighborhood association announcements or email blasts, since the department didn't post details about any of its four town halls on social media ahead of time.

"You can't put money over life, whether you're an officer or you're a civilian," Brewer said, suggesting the vehicle could help save lives. "It's worth it. You've got my vote."

Tim Thaden, a 69-year-old attendee, came away with a similar fiscal calculus.

"I think if you just used it to save one officer's life, $350,000 is cheap," he said.

The money was a source of pride, too, particularly for officials on hand, including Ewins, who said she "like(s) the idea of making drug dealers pay for things that we have."

Some expressed concerns over the potential use — or misuse — of such a vehicle, which invoked memories of the at-times destructive protests that broke out in Lincoln after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis in 2020.

"I certainly see reasons for it," said Mary Barton. "I do think that there is — just like when we had what we called the riot after George Floyd, when the officers were all lined up in front of the courthouse, all dressed in full gear.

"All that did was upset the crowd. And the next night, when (the police) were inside, it defused much more quickly. I think there's a fine line with bringing a vehicle like that, depending on the situation."

Barton said "looking tough" shouldn't be sufficient grounds for LPD to deploy the vehicle should they go through with the purchase.

Stille, for his part, agreed.

"You're a woman after my own heart," he said. "You can be my policy adviser. How about that?"

The assistant police chief acknowledged that law enforcement's glaring presence on the city's streets amid the most destructive night of protests did seem to provoke demonstrators — a lesson, he said, that Lincoln "learned at the same pace as pretty much every other city in the United States."

Police officials said they plan to use the truck as sparingly as possible, and Ewins said she or Stille would be required to give the green light for any deployment of the armored vehicle.

Stille said the department, which he said has been met with "overwhelming support so far," will meet with Lincoln's City Council before moving forward with the purchase.

Though it won't be subject to council approval, District 2 Councilman Tom Duden, who represents southeast Lincoln on the city's governing body and was one of two council members to attend Monday's town hall, is already on board.

"This equipment they're talking about is a no-brainer, folks," he said.