The Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a Lincoln man's convictions and lengthy county jail sentence — one year for each of six counts — for repeatedly violating a protection order.

Corey R. Miller, 33, pleaded no contest to the misdemeanors, which were pled down from felonies.

And at sentencing on June 29, 2022, he admitted wrongdoing before saying the victim, his ex-girlfriend, had continued to contact him, essentially seeking help from him and leading him to believe she and Miller's child were at risk of harm from her husband.

After the judge sentenced him to six years in the Lancaster County jail, Miller appealed, blaming his attorney and calling his sentence excessive.

"Six years in county jail is what I was charged with when all I wanted to do was save my son from a violent, toxic situation," Miller wrote in a letter to the Journal Star.

In Tuesday's decision, the Court of Appeals rejected his arguments and affirmed his convictions and sentence.

According to the record, Miller was served with a protection order on Jan. 6, 2021, prohibiting him from telephoning, contacting or otherwise communicating with his ex-girlfriend.

About a month later, she reported Miller was sending her text messages, and police found 2,800 messages between them in one week. Prosecutors say the messages continued, with Miller reaching out about her going to the police, and he later called and sent her letters from jail.

Chief Court of Appeals Judge Michael Pirtle said: "Miller argues that the trial court failed to adequately consider that his protection order violations were justifiable based on the circumstances, and that his conduct was non-violent."

But, he said, the sentencing judge discussed the facts and circumstances that led to Miller’s violations, including Miller’s perceptions about being deceived by the victim of the protection order violations.

The judge also noted the large number of violations at issue, including those while Miller was in jail and his inability to abide by court orders not to contact the victim.

With credit for time served, Miller will have to serve about another year.

