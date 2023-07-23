Lincoln Police arrested an Omaha man Saturday after he allegedly crashed a stolen SUV into an apartment building near 27th and Vine streets before fleeing on foot.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and police responded to the crash at 2480 Vine St., where the driver of a stolen 2002 Chevy Suburban had rammed into an apartment building before taking off on foot, Lincoln Police Lt. Justin Armstrong said.

The owner of the SUV told police it had been stolen from a gas station at 23rd and R streets just before the crash.

A short time later, police arrested 21-year-old Dearies Bogan of Omaha in a parking lot at 27th and Vine streets. Bogan was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being taken to the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

No one else was injured in the crash. A damage estimate for the apartment building was not available.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023