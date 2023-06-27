A 46-year-old inmate died Sunday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Michael Thomas was found unresponsive in his cell. Prison personnel performed CPR and contacted emergency services, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas began a 48-month sentence on May 11 after being convicted of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted tampering with a witness.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating his death, and a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as it does in all in-custody deaths.

The death was the second reported in as many days at the prison at 3218 W. Van Dorn St. Floyd Martin, an 88-year-old inmate serving 35 to 40 years for second-degree sexual assault of a child, also died Sunday.

