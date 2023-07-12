The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Wednesday reported another death at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

The department said 50-year-old Kak Thoan was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday. Staff members initiated CPR and contacted emergency medical services, and Thoan was transported to a Lincoln hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The department said the Nebraska State Patrol will conduct an investigation into his death. There also will be a grand jury investigation, as is the case whenever a person dies in custody.

Thoan’s sentence began in 2016. He was serving a 55- to 60-year sentence for manslaughter for fatally beating a man to death in 2015.

His death is the sixth one at the Reception and Treatment Center, at 3218 W. Van Dorn St., in less than a month.