The owner of a Lincoln towing company crashed a car through his storefront's garage in an attempt to evade a cohort of law enforcement officers who had surrounded his business Wednesday morning to arrest him, authorities said.
Metro Fugitive Task Force investigators went to Jeremie Garrison's northeast Lincoln-based business, ALLways Towing Inc., at about 8 a.m. Wednesday after the 44-year-old failed to appear at a hearing last week in a felony court case against him, according to authorities and court filings.
Garrison
Lancaster County jail
Prosecutors in June charged Garrison with false imprisonment and terroristic threats for allegedly telling a 43-year-old he would "smash (her) face in" amid a confrontation at Garrison's southwest Lincoln house June 18, according to court records.
After Garrison failed to appear at a hearing in that case last week
marking the fourth time he has skipped a court appearance in the case, according to court filings — — task force investigators went to ALLways Towing, at 5657 N. 57th St., to arrest him Wednesday, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said. The 44-year-old first tried to run from authorities before retreating into his storefront, beginning a standoff that lasted nearly three hours Wednesday morning, Houchin said. After negotiating with authorities, Garrison rammed a Dodge Charger through the towing company's garage and crashed into a law enforcement vehicle in his second attempt to escape, Houchin said. He then retreated inside the business — where, Houchin said, he had a firearm — before investigators could apprehend him. Garrison emerged from the garage with his hands in the air at 10:44 a.m., Houchin said, surrendering himself to authorities. Deputies took him to the Lancaster County Jail. Houchin said he expects prosecutors will hit Garrison with additional charges for the alleged incident Wednesday. "We feel very fortunate that no law enforcement, innocent civilians or Mr. Garrison was injured in any way," the chief deputy said. Judge Susan Strong signed an emergency protection order against Garrison in June that prohibits him from possessing or purchasing guns. But law enforcement officers don't seize weapons when they serve such protection orders.
