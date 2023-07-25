Ewins' commitment to transparency — which was one of the reasons Gaylor Baird said she hired her — has continued to be a central issue, twice spilling into public view in the week before Ewins' resignation.

Her departure came a week after she announced she would reduce daily press briefings that have been a staple of the department for more than a century and only days after she declined to release bodycam footage from a crash involving a sheriff's deputy in May.

LPD — and public safety in general — was also a flashpoint in the mayoral race this spring. Gaylor Baird’s challenger Suzanne Geist — and the PAC supporting her — blanketed the city with ads that included cherry-picked statistics saying Lincoln’s crime had skyrocketed under Gaylor Baird’s administration, and that her administration had silenced whistleblowers.

The Lincoln Police Union, which had endorsed hiring Ewins, also endorsed Geist.

Morrow told reporters Monday that she met with union officials upon her appointment Friday but she rejected the notion that "bridges have been burned with our union" after a reporter asked if the meeting was meant to mend LPD's relationship with the labor group.

"I’m not in a position to suggest that they have or haven’t (been burned)," Morrow said. "I will not speak for the union — the leadership or their members.

"Again, I would just reaffirm that my goal is always to work with our department and all of those that are serving within it. I serve them as much as I serve our community. And that is how we’ll continue to move forward."