The interim director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is taking over the position permanently.

Mindy Rush Chipman will be the organization’s next executive director, concluding a national search and her time as interim chief.

Shortly after starting as legal director in 2022 at the ACLU of Nebraska, Rush Chipman began serving in an interim role after Danielle Conrad left the organization to run for the Legislature.

Previously, Rush Chipman served in leadership roles at the Immigrant Legal Center and the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights.

Rush Chipman has also promoted Rose Godinez to legal director. Godinez joined the ACLU of Nebraska in 2017 in a role focused on policy and litigation, including First Amendment, immigrants’ rights, students’ rights, police practices, racial justice and Indigenous justice.

ACLU of Nebraska Board President Ashlei Spivey called the two leaders "transformative."

"Ultimately, these are two proven leaders who are both well positioned to keep working alongside our communities to build power and achieve change. I look forward to seeing the team’s continued impact in the months and years to come,” Spivey said.

