A 74-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing a preschool-aged girl.

Dennis Schneider, formerly of Papillion, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Retired Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn sentenced Schneider last week to the prison time, plus lifetime supervision. Schneider also will have to register as a sex offender.

His arrest in January came about two weeks after the 5-year-old girl disclosed the abuse by Schneider. In an interrogation, he admitted he’d touched her inappropriately in his north Lincoln home last December, according to the Lincoln Police Department.