Police have identified 60-year-old Russell E. Carter of Lincoln as the motorcyclist killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on an Interstate 80 exit ramp.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the northwest edge of Lincoln.

In an accident report posted Monday, Lincoln police said witnesses to the crash told them they'd seen the motorcycle heading east on I-80 in the inside lane of traffic when the driver suddenly crossed three lanes to take the exit 397 ramp for U.S. 77.

He lost control of his 2002 Harley-Davidson FXST on the shoulder of the exit ramp before crashing into the ditch, according to police.

Carter, who had been wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said Monday the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Witnesses said he had been driving faster than other traffic on I-80 and following another vehicle before the crash.

