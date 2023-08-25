A Roca man has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the area.
Timothy A. Moore, 58, also will serve five years of supervised release and forfeit to the government $9,930 in cash seized during the investigation, according to the sentence handed down Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
Timothy A. Moore
Courtesy photo
There is no parole in the federal system.
Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force searched Moore’s home in Roca on June 28, 2021, finding just under 330 grams (0.7 of a pound) of methamphetamine, a loaded gun and $9,930 in currency.
Combined, police said the drugs were worth more than $30,000.
Moore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
States with the most workers quitting their jobs
States with the most quitters
Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments — these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a
2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).
In the wake of the
Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer — simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.
In fact, American workers are quitting at
historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That's about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.
But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out,
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.
Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls — especially if you're planning to leave your current job anytime soon.
Canva
#51. Pennsylvania
- Quit rate: 1.7%
- Number of quits: 103,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#50. New York
- Quit rate: 1.7%
- Number of quits: 164,000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#49. Connecticut
- Quit rate: 1.8%
- Number of quits: 31,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Massachusetts
- Quit rate: 1.8%
- Number of quits: 68,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Michigan
- Quit rate: 2.0%
- Number of quits: 90,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Hawaii
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 13,000
Canva
#44. New Hampshire
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 15,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 22,000
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#41. Illinois
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 130,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. California
- Quit rate: 2.1%
- Number of quits: 384,000
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#39. Wisconsin
- Quit rate: 2.2%
- Number of quits: 65,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#38. Missouri
- Quit rate: 2.3%
- Number of quits: 69,000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#36. Ohio
- Quit rate: 2.3%
- Number of quits: 131,000
Canva
#35. Rhode Island
- Quit rate: 2.4%
- Number of quits: 12,000
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#34. Kansas
- Quit rate: 2.4%
- Number of quits: 35,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#33. North Dakota
- Quit rate: 2.5%
- Number of quits: 11,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#31. Vermont
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 8,000
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#30. Washington D.C.
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 20,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#29. Oregon
- Quit rate: 2.6%
- Number of quits: 51,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. South Dakota
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 13,000
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 24,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Utah
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 48,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Arizona
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Virginia
- Quit rate: 2.8%
- Number of quits: 115,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Nevada
- Quit rate: 2.9%
- Number of quits: 44,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#20. Idaho
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 25,000
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#18. Indiana
- Quit rate: 3.0%
- Number of quits: 97,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Montana
- Quit rate: 3.1%
- Number of quits: 16,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#15. Oklahoma
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 55,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. Maryland
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Texas
- Quit rate: 3.2%
- Number of quits: 439,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#11. South Carolina
- Quit rate: 3.3%
- Number of quits: 75,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. West Virginia
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 24,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Mississippi
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 40,000
Canva
#8. Alabama
- Quit rate: 3.4%
- Number of quits: 72,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#6. Wyoming
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 10,000
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#5. Arkansas
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 47,000
Canva
#4. Kentucky
- Quit rate: 3.5%
- Number of quits: 69,000
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#3. Alaska
- Quit rate: 3.7%
- Number of quits: 12,000
Canva
#1. Georgia
- Quit rate: 4.1%
- Number of quits: 200,000
Canva
