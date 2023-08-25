A Roca man has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the area.

Timothy A. Moore, 58, also will serve five years of supervised release and forfeit to the government $9,930 in cash seized during the investigation, according to the sentence handed down Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force searched Moore’s home in Roca on June 28, 2021, finding just under 330 grams (0.7 of a pound) of methamphetamine, a loaded gun and $9,930 in currency.

Combined, police said the drugs were worth more than $30,000.

Moore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

