A crash in southeast Lincoln on Wednesday will cause a lengthy closure on a section of South 56th Street, Lincoln Police said.

In a tweet, police said southbound lanes on 56th Street from Pioneers Boulevard to Spruce Street may be closed until 8 a.m. Thursday after a car crashed into a wooden pole at 56th and Spruce streets at about 11:30 a.m.

A photo the police shared on Twitter shows the car rolled over after crashing into the pole, splintering it.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported the driver to a hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Lincoln Electric Systems said on Twitter that repairs to the pole would leave about 200 customers located between South 54th and 57th streets and Linden Street and Quail Ridge Circle without power for about 2-3 hours, starting at 3 p.m.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023