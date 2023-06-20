A 45-year-old inmate died at the Reception and Treatment Center on Sunday after being found unresponsive in his cell — the second inmate death at the center in less than a week.

Bobby Wallace was serving a 40- to 60-year sentence for charges that included second-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

On May 25, 2013, LaVern “Nikki” Eubanks, 34, was killed by Wallace in a domestic disturbance in Omaha. Prosecutors said Eubanks hit Wallace with a frying pan, and Wallace grabbed a knife and stabbed her 22 times. She died at an Omaha hospital.

According to Dayne Urbanovsky, director of strategic communications for the prisons, staff members initiated CPR and contacted emergency medical services, but Wallace was pronounced dead when they arrived.

Wallace's death marks the second at the center at 3218 W. Van Dorn St. in less than a week. On Friday, 54-year-old David Saxton died there.

As is the case for all in-custody deaths, a grand jury will conduct an investigation to review Wallace's death.

