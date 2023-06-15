A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 to 17 years in prison for taking a teenager from a homeless shelter in Kansas City and sex-trafficking her in Lincoln.

Marckiues Tinsley, a transient, pleaded no contest to attempted sex trafficking and felony child abuse as part of a plea agreement.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him last week.

In court records, Lincoln police said the investigation began in October 2021 after a motel clerk in northwest Lincoln made a report about an 18-year-old woman telling staff she was being forced to perform sex acts for money.

The teen told police Tinsley and Shakedria Wells approached her at a Kansas City homeless shelter where she had been living and brought her to Lincoln to pick up a paycheck.

When the check fell through, they took her to a parking lot and solicited money from men in exchange for sex acts with the teen, according to the affidavit. Then, they got a motel room in Lincoln, where Wells arranged for a 51-year-old man to have sex with the teen in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.

Investigators later linked his phone number to a prostitution advertisement.

Wells pleaded no contest to child abuse and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, for her role in the crime. She faces up to two years in jail at her sentencing next month.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023