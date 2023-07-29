A 20-year-old Lincoln man is facing a maximum sentence of a year of incarceration after pleading no contest to child abuse in connection to a college student's reported rape.

Dominic Bardales is set for sentencing in September, following the plea hearing Thursday.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Julie Mruz said the state reduced the charge from first-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person to the misdemeanor in exchange for Bardales' plea.

She said that just after 2 a.m. Aug. 20, University Police were called to a student apartment at 50/50 at 18th and R streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus on a report of a sexual assault.

Mruz said a woman said Bardales, whom she had met on the dating app Tinder, had come over with a friend and a case of beer. She and Bardales went into her bedroom and had consensual sex.

After, Bardales left her room and went into her roommate's bedroom and closed the door. Shortly after, the woman and the others heard crying coming from the room and knocked.

Mruz said Bardales opened the door, said he didn't do anything and left.

The victim, an 18-year-old UNL student, was hyperventilating on her bed with no pants on. She said she didn't want to have sex and tried to call out but Bardales put his hand over her mouth, Mruz said.

University Police arrested Bardales, who wasn't a student, the next day.

UNL maintains a comprehensive list of campus and local resources for sexual assault survivors on its website, including information on how to report sexual assaults to both law enforcement and the school's Title IX office.

What you missed this week in notable Southeast Nebraska crimes and court cases This week's local crime and court updates from The Lincoln Journal Star. Crime and Courts editor's pick topical Lincoln man sentenced for selling heroin that led to overdose death "This case obviously involves a tragic situation where a victim overdosed and subsequently died," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bunjer said in court Friday.