A 20-year-old man died Saturday night after crashing his 1953 Chevy into a utility pole just south of Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Schoneweis of Lincoln was heading north on South 14th Street just north of Saltillo Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. in a 1953 Chevy.

The car then went off the right side of the road and through a ditch before colliding with a wooden utility pole, the Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday morning news release.

First responders with Southwest Fire and Rescue pulled Schoneweis out of the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Schoneweis was the lone occupant.

Schoneweis was wearing a seatbelt, but the car was not equipped with airbags or other safety devices, according to the release. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected but investigators believe speeding was involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

