A 17-year-old driver crashed into an ambulance in east Lincoln on Thursday afternoon, temporarily shutting down the intersection at 70th and O streets, according to Lincoln police.

The 2012 Toyota Camry, which was traveling east on O Street, crashed into the emergency vehicle in the intersection as it transported a patient from Waverly to a Lincoln hospital with its lights and sirens on, police said.

The 17-year-old had looked down to grab his phone, which had fallen between his car's seats, at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash, which occurred at around 2:30 p.m., caused $10,000 in damages to the Camry and $6,000 to the ambulance and resulted in minor injuries for the Camry's driver, who was later cited and released for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. It wasn't clear if anyone in the ambulance suffered any injuries.

What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? What speed limit zones are the most likely to see fatalities? Interstate, principal arterial Freeway and expressway, principal arterial Collector Local Minor arterial Principal arterial, other