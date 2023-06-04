A 12-year-old Lincoln girl who went missing Saturday has been found safely, Lincoln Police said Monday.
The girl went missing sometime Saturday in the Havelock area, Lincoln Police said in a tweet Sunday morning.
In another tweet Monday afternoon, police said she had been located safely.
