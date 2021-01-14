York prison under quarantine status amid coronavirus outbreak

A York prison is on quarantine status because of a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates and staff.

The Nebraska Correctional Center for Women has suspended visitations and is isolating those who have tested positive for the virus, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The prison has offered testing to all women living at the facility, said corrections director Scott Frakes.

The facility houses 10 women and five children in its nursery program. Women with children are housed in a separate area.

All 10 state prisons resumed their inmate visitation programs last week, but Frakes said visits may be suspended if cases climb at other facilities.

